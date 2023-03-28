Newly appointed Special Representative of President of Azerbaijan in Lachin - dossier

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the appointment of Masim Mammadov as Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Lachin district, which is part of the Eastern Zangazur economic region, Trend reports.

Prior to this appointment, Mammadov was an adviser to the Azerbaijani minister of economy.

Previously, he also held a number of high positions.

Mammadov was also the head of the monitoring group, consisting of specialists from the State Service on Property Issues and AzerGold Closed Joint-Stock Company, investigating the illegal exploitation of natural resources.