BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. We thank President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for the decision to open the Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel, Foreign Minister of Israel Eli Cohen said delivering a joint press statement after meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.

He noted that the decision to open the Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel shows the depth of the strategic relationship between the two countries.

Will be updated