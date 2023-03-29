Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel to hugely contribute to strengthening ties - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. Opening of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel will make an important contribution to strengthening ties, Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

“The Azerbaijan-Israel relations, built on solid foundations of friendship and mutual trust, are further enriched by joint initiatives. The inauguration of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel will make significant contributions to the strengthening of ties between our countries,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani Embassy took place in Tel Aviv today.