Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Heydar Aliyev Center to host gala concert

Politics Materials 30 March 2023 16:34 (UTC +04:00)
Heydar Aliyev Center to host gala concert

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. A gala concert will be held at the Heydar Aliyev Center on May 25, Trend reports.

During the evening of classical music, works by Azerbaijani and world composers will be performed.

The concert will feature the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli conducted by Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Fuad Ibrahimov, and laureate of local and international competitions Mustafa Mehmandarov, as well as People's Artists of Azerbaijan Dinara Aliyeva (soprano), Farhad Badalbeyli (piano), Murad Adigozelzade (piano), Yusif Eyvazov (tenor), and the Italian opera singer Ambrogio Maestri (baritone).

Tickets can be purchased at the Center's ticket office, on the iTicket.az website, and at retail outlets.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more