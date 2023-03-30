Azerbaijan's Shusha City State Reserve Management given new powers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. President Ilham Aliyev amended the Decree dated September 4, 2012 "On the application of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated June 29, 2012 "On the approval of the Urban Planning and Construction Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, its entry into force and related legal regulation" and the Decree dated May 22, 2015 "On approval of the procedure for suspension of construction work", Trend reports.

In this regard, the head of state signed a new decree.

According to the decree, if cultural heritage objects are discovered during construction work in the city of Shusha, the ongoing work is immediately stopped, which is reported to the Management of the Shusha City State Reserve.

In this case, the decision to continue construction work is made by the Management of the Shusha City State Reserve.