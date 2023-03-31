Heydar Aliyev - leader of remarkable personality - ex-Latvian President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. Heydar Aliyev's personality was a distinguished one, and he had always made an impression of a leader, one highly appreciated by his peers, Vaira Vike-Freiberga, ex-president of Latvia, co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC), told Trend.

Vike-Freiberga was sharing her memories of Heydar Aliyev as part of the joint Trend-NGIC project titled "The lasting legacy of Heydar Aliyev".

She recalled meeting Heydar Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan at the time, during the visit to Yalta in 1999, and noted, how special this occasion was for her.

"I very much learned from him about the situation in the Caucasus, the particular circumstances, the kinds of difficulties the countries of the region had to overcome in firmly establishing their independence. But he also explained the transition process from the perspective of a statesman who had already held a high office in the Soviet times, and who was then largely capable of understanding the traps that such a transition from autocracy to democracy entails, and how hard it is to achieve democracy," she said.