Strategic vision of Heydar Aliyev surpassed time and generations – former Georgian minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. The strategic vision of Heydar Aliyev surpassed times and generations, Eka Tkeshelashvili, Former Minister of Justice of Georgia, told Trend.

Tkeshelashvili was sharing her memories of Heydar Aliyev as part of the joint Trend-NGIC project titled "The lasting legacy of Heydar Aliyev".

"Speaking about President Heydar Aliyev is very emotional for me as a Georgian, as I vividly remember the role he played, not only in the nation-building of Azerbaijan, but for the whole region, and Georgia in particular. The close, brotherly relations between our two nations have been revitalized specifically during the period of Heydar Aliyev’s presidency," she said.

The former Georgian minister noted that the foundation for those issues on the agenda, such as energy independence, the connection between East and West, as well as the role of the Caucasus in all this, has been laid during those times.

"President Heydar Aliyev, together with Eduard Shevarnadze, President of Georgia at the time, have built that vision that is serving our nations in terms of our role internationally and became the foundation for nation building, economic prosperity for the region, and the well-being of so many people. Heydar Aliyev’s image and legacy that he left are vividly known and appreciated. We, as Georgians, think of him as our own because his role in our country’s prosperity was very big as well. All that foundation for the strategic partnership of or two very close nations has been consolidated with his personal efforts," Tkeshelashvili concluded.