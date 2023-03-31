Regular political consultations held between Azerbaijani and Czech Foreign Ministries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. Regular political consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic took place in Baku on March 30, 2023, the Azerbaijani MFA told Trend.

According to the ministry, from the Azerbaijani side, the delegation was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Khalaf Khalafov, and from the opposite side - Director General for European Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Jaroslav Kurfürst.

Throughout the consultations, the current state and prospects of bilateral and multilateral relations between the two countries were discussed, including political, economic, trade, humanitarian, and consular issues, as well as cooperation within international organizations.

During the discussions, Khalafov noted that 2023 marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, adding that over the years the relations of effective cooperation based on mutual respect and trust between them have grown to the level of strategic partnership. The top-level political dialogue and exchange of official visits, as well as inter-parliamentary cooperation, play a significant role in this process. Moreover, there is a wide potential for further development of relations. He also mentioned the transport and communication projects carried out in the region at the initiative and with the participation of Azerbaijan and emphasized ample opportunities for cooperation in these areas.

Khalafov provided details of the new realities that have developed in the region in the post-conflict period, the reconstruction work in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation. By notifying Azerbaijan's initiatives to normalize relations with Armenia, promote the peace agenda, delimitation of the state border, and open communications, he also added that the provocations committed by Armenia, especially the non-fulfillment of obligations arising from the Trilateral Statement, pose a threat to ensuring peace and tranquility in the region.

At the same time, Kurfürst expressed satisfaction with the current level of bilateral relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic and noted that the relations, based on the relevant Joint Statement signed in 2015, have reached the level of strategic partnership. He pointed out that the Czech Republic always supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and underlines the importance of establishing lasting peace and stability in the region. He also noted that a productive meeting of the Azerbaijani-Czech intergovernmental commission was held in Prague (Czech Republic) on March 3 this year, which contributed to the development of economic cooperation between the two countries.

Moreover, during the meeting, the representatives of both countries exchanged views on other regional and international issues of mutual interest.