Kazakhstan to present documentary about Heydar Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. Kazakhstani state television broadcaster will present a documentary film, which marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of Heydar Aliyev.

According to the "Qazaqstan" TV channel, the film tells about the merits of Heydar Aliyev in the development of friendly Kazakh-Azerbaijani relations.

The project dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the outstanding figure will feature memoirs of politicians, state and public figures of the two countries, who knew Heydar Aliyev.

The film was shot in Astana, Aktau and Baku. The documentary will air on April 9.