Azerbaijan exempts media entities from profit, income, simplified taxes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. Incomes received by media subjects (individuals, except journalists, or legal entities) as a result of their activities, including advertising incomes, as well as material assistance provided to them by the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency, have been exempted from profit, income and simplified taxes, Trend reports.

This issue was reflected in the amendment to the Tax Code, on the application of which President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

This measure will be valid for three years from January 1, 2023 and won’t apply to audiovisual media entities.