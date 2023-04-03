Detainees in connection with attack on Azerbaijani MP Fazil Mustafa identified (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. Detainees in connection with the attack on Azerbaijani MP Fazil Mustafa have been identified, Trend reports.

According to preliminary information, the organizer of the attack is Azer Sarijanov, born in 1976 in the Salyan district.

Azer Sarijanov is an adherent of radical Shia Islam. He visited Iran 11 times between 2010 and 2019. From 1993 to 2002, he lived and studied in the city of Qom; during his studies, he was involved in cooperation with the special services of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

After returning to Azerbaijan, with the financial support of the Iranian special services, he established business activities in the country under the guise of charity. Over the following time, he repeatedly visited Iran. Based on instructions received from the Iranian special services, Sarijanov provided financial and organizational support to commit this crime.

Furthermore, Sabuhi Shirinov, who shot MP Fazil Mustafa, was born in 1986 in the Agdam district. He is also an adherent of radical Shia Islam. From 2017 to 2022, he visited Iran 15 times. During his time in this country, he was recruited by the Iranian special services and underwent special combat training there. Based on instructions received from Azer Sarijanov, he committed this crime.

Other members of the gang are as follows: Elshad Asgarov, who was born in 1983 in the city of Baku and is an adherent of radical Shia Islam (visited Iran 9 times from 2013 to 2018), and Emin Aliyarov, who was born in 1970 in the city of Baku and is also an adherent of radical Shia Islam (visited Iran 3 times between 2004 and 2015).

Asgarov and Aliyarov were providing help to Azer Sarijanov in the organization of the armed attack on Fazil Mustafa.

On March 28, 2023, at 21:51 (GMT +4), unknown men opened fire at Azerbaijani MP Fazil Mustafa, near his house. The MP survived, receiving two bullet wounds, one in the right shoulder.

In this regard, a criminal case has been initiated in the Main Investigation Department of the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan under Article 277 (encroachment on the life of a state or public figure to terminate his service or political activity or out of revenge for such activity) and 228.2.1 (Illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of firearms, components for it, ammunition by a group of persons by prior agreement) of the Criminal Code.