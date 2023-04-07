Peace in South Caucasus haunts Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. Iran keeps aggravating relations with Azerbaijan, trying to 'build' its future by cooperation with Armenia.

The Karabakh issue has become the litmus test of Iran's policy towards Azerbaijan. Iran, which economically supported Armenia during the most difficult periods of the Second Karabakh War, posed a threat to Azerbaijan. It is widely believed that there is a law and an international system in the world, as these narratives are persistently supported. However, numerous 'irritating' phenomena make one doubt the existence of such things.

One of the states most concerned about the new geopolitical situation in the region is Iran. This fact is indeed not that hard to see and understand, as is evidenced by the attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran, as well as the ongoing provocations and statements of Iran.

In light of recent events, the Iranian parliament adopted a statement against Azerbaijan opening its embassy in Israel. The statement claims that Azerbaijan's officials will suffer a great deal of political repercussions as a result of their actions. They treated this move as "against the Islamic world." And this was noted in the statement of Iran, the country that organized a terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy.

But here the question arises: wasn't the 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani territories and the destruction of mosques by Armenians "against the Islamic world"? And if yes, then shouldn't Iran speak out against not Azerbaijan opening the embassy in Israel but against Armenia, which Iran has been supporting rigorously for 30 years?

Evidently, Iran has made a lot of remarks of this nature thus far. It is remarkable that this country is now trying to dictate Azerbaijan's foreign policy in addition to interfering in the country's internal affairs.

The fate of a nation, a state, or a country should be determined by its own people, and Azerbaijan is doing this. This is what reality looks like. Statements that are a piece of paper, tweets consisting of a set of words, and threatening declarations cannot change reality.

Iran, openly expressing a biased position, sent a note to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry stating that anti-Iranian articles are published in Azerbaijani media. This is another statement by Iran that goes beyond objectivity. Azerbaijan has always taken positive steps to restore relations. But, unfortunately, the other side does not accept this.

Azerbaijan, unlike Iran, has always been a rational and objective state, that bases its position on facts. As a result of this approach, on April 6, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran Seyyed Abbas Mousavi was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Mousavi was notified that four employees of the Iranian Embassy were declared persona non grata by the Azerbaijani government for activities that do not correspond to diplomatic status and are contrary to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961. The ambassador was also informed that these persons should leave the territory of Azerbaijan within 48 hours.

Iran has always looked around through the prism of its own interests and has been blind to what is happening in reality. This country is aware that it is weak and hopelessly behind in development and therefore does not want to have a strong state as a neighbor. For this reason, Iran cannot accept the growing power of Azerbaijan and chooses Armenia to keep a weaker state nearby, which Iran will help and thereby assert itself.

However, while continuing to aggravate relations with Azerbaijan, Iran is trying to 'build' its future by cooperating with Armenia. It is obvious that Iran is experiencing "difficulties with thinking," and the way to its salvation lies through neighboring Azerbaijan. Iran should open its eyes and reconsider its relations with Azerbaijan from a rational point of view, if, of course, it considers itself a rational state.