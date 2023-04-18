Azerbaijani Army today is much stronger than Azerbaijani Army that won the war in 2020 - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. The Azerbaijani Army today is much stronger than the Azerbaijani Army that won the war in 2020, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Azerbaijan Television in the Salyan district, Trend reports.

"In the two and a half years that have passed after the war, a lot of attention has been paid to issues of army building.

I can say with full confidence that the Azerbaijani Army today is much stronger than the Azerbaijani Army that won the war in 2020. At the same time, I want to say again that we have to be ready for any situation and at any time," President Ilham Aliyev said.