Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs continue negotiations in US

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. Negotiations between the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in the US continue, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Aykhan Hajizada told Trend.

"Meetings have already begun today. Negotiations will continue tomorrow. The exact time of the end of the negotiations is unknown," he added.

Previously, Hajizada said that the main topic of negotiations is a peace agreement.

On May 1, a trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov, Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan, and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken took place in the US.

After that, a bilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the two countries was held at Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center (NFATC).

The negotiations continued on May 2 in a bilateral format.