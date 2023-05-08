Azerbaijani FM meets with President of Lithuania (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov paid an official visit to Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Topical issues on the agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Lithuania were discussed at the bilateral meeting.

Then the bilateral meeting was continued in an expanded format with the participation of the President's Chief Adviser on Foreign Policy Asta Skaisgiryte.

Azerbaijani FM noted that there is an effective bilateral agenda of cooperation between the two countries in the political, economic, trade, investment, energy security, agriculture, education, humanitarian and other spheres, including within the framework of international organizations, mutual visits play an important role in the development of relations, as well as political dialogue between two countries.

Will be updated