Azerbaijani and Albanian FMs discuss co-op between countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Albanian Foreign Minister Olta Xhaçka, Azerbaijani FM tweeted, Trend reports.

"I was glad to meet with my esteemed colleague and friend - Albanian Foreign Minister Olta Xhaçka within the framework of the conference on the restoration of Ukraine. We discussed the current Azerbaijani-Albanian bilateral cooperation and prospects for its development," he said.

Recently, within the framework of the conference dedicated to the restoration of Ukraine, Azerbaijani FM has met with OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Northern Macedonia Bujar Osmani.

They also discussed the agenda of the Azerbaijani-Macedonian bilateral relations, cooperation within the OSCE, as well as the post-conflict situation in the region.