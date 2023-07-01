Foreign experts condemn Armenian eco-terror (Analysis)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Armenia continues ecological terror against Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Ecological crimes with irreversible consequences were committed in the territories of Azerbaijan during Armenian occupation, and those crimes are still on the go on the border with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan, in a form of a construction of a metallurgical plant in Arazdayan village.

The annual production capacity of the plant is expected to exceed 180,000 tons, meaning quite a lot of emissions and toxic gases.

The construction of this big plant means gross violation of internationally recognized standards and principles, especially those articulated in the UN Economic Commission for Europe Convention on Environmental Impact Assessment in a Transboundary Context.

International organizations, and non-government bodies abroad should also not remain indifferent to this large-scale environmental attack of Armenia.

Commenting on the issue, Stephen Anguva Shikoli, an expert from Network of TB Champions Kenya said that the international community should take measures to prevent the plant's construction.

"I am strongly opposing the construction of this factory, because those chemicals that are going to come out from the production process at this facility will pollute the environment not only around it, but also in a wider region. The air we breathe, our climate - it is all interconnected. So, this disastrous construction will eventually branch out to air even in far Africa," he said.

According to the expert, the operation of this plant will hugely affect the wildlife in Kenya, for instance.

"We have already witnessed fatal outcomes of such facilities to the nature. All this money disbursed on the construction of this metallurgical plant could have been used to build new hospitals, or schools. So, I call upon the global civil society to oppose the construction of this factory," he added.

Human Rights activist from India, an official volunteer at Human Rights Commission HQ, Switzerland Mohmad Husain said that he construction of the metallurgical plant in Arazdayan village can create a serious public health crisis for the region.

“The construction of such a factory poses a threat to human health, the environment and hampers sustainability. The potential repercussions of the metallurgical plant's toxic chemical waste on the local ecosystem are significant. This environmental impact will definitely affect human health and safety, flora, fauna, soil, air and water structures,” he noted.

The expert also pointed out that the alarming possibility of this waste being discharged into the Araz river raises concerns for the wildlife inhabiting the river and the large farms relying on Araz water for irrigation.

“Damage to drinking water supply is the damage to human health and water safety which can lead to spread of infectious diseases in border villages. We oppose this type of environmental contamination and crisis which can deeply affect human beings, fauna, flora, soil, fresh water supply and support Azerbaijan in its environmental campaign,” he said.

According to Husain, the relevant international organizations, such as the UN and the WHO, should be called upon to respond to this situation and put an end to Armenia's ongoing environmental transgressions.

"We urge civil society organizations in Armenia, particularly those actively involved in public health to take immediate action and protest against the establishment of this plant. This construction will undoubtedly have a profoundly negative impact on Armenia's own environmental situation, too. I am absolutely against the decision regarding the construction of this plant, and I hope they will revoke this decision," the expert concluded.

Toxic waste from the plant could cause an ecological disaster in the region, and in particular, undermining the Araz river. There are two ways to resolve this issue: either the relevant international structures should immediately respond to this problem and make efforts to eliminate it, or Azerbaijan itself should take the necessary steps to prevent this catastrophe.

Unfortunately, the first option is still inactive, and international organizations continue to silently observe from the outside the next act of environmental terror and arbitrariness on the part of Yerevan.