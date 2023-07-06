Azerbaijan, Malaysia discuss prospects for cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. On July 5, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia, Zambri Abd Kadir, within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the parties stated that there is a wide potential for further expansion of bilateral cooperation, and expressed satisfaction with the level of cooperation within the framework of international organizations.

The ministers stressed the importance of close cooperation between Azerbaijan and Malaysia within the framework of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

During the meeting, the importance of expanding mutual contacts between the two countries was emphasized.

The parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.