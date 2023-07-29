Su-25 aircraft modernized by Azerbaijan, Türkiye to be called “Lachin”

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. The Su-25 attack aircraft, which Azerbaijan will modernize jointly with Türkiye, will be called "Lachin", Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said in a statement, Trend reports.

The matter was discussed at an official July 29 meeting under the leadership of Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov.

Hasanov noted the importance of the meetings held within the framework of the IDEF‘23 16th International Defence Industry Fair in Istanbul. He gave specific instructions on the development of weapons and military equipment adopted by the personnel, the study of the fire capabilities of the Su-25 ML attack aircraft (modernized “Lachin'') and its effective use in combat missions.

The Su-25 modernization project contract signing ceremony between the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry and the "TUSAS" company of Türkiye took place on July 26.

Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Agil Gurbanov, Chairman of the Turkish Defense Industry Committee Haluk Gorgun and other officials took part in the signing ceremony held within the framework of the IDEF‘23 16th International Defence Industry Fair.

The main purpose of signing the contract is integration of Turkish-made smart bombs and missiles into the aircraft which is in the armament of Azerbaijan Air Force and the implementation of their avionics modernization activities.

The project envisages the maximum use of internal as well as national opportunities and means of the defense industry of the fraternal country.