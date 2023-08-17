UNSC debates show who wants real, sustainable peace - Azerbaijani President's Assistant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. The UN Security Council discussions yesterday showed once again who wants real and sustainable peace based on mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, wrote Azerbaijani President's Assistant - Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Innovative Development Policy of the Presidential Administration Shahmar Movsumov on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

