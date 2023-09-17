EN
RU
AZ
TR
FA
News Terminal
Menu
Latest
Azerbaijan
Politics
Economy
Society
Other News
Economy
Oil&Gas
ICT
Finance
Business
Construction
Transport
Tourism
Tenders
Iran
Nuclear Program
Politics
Business
Society
Central Asia
Kyrgyzstan
Kazakhstan
Turkmenistan
Tajikistan
Uzbekistan
South Caucasus
Armenia
Georgia
World
Türkiye
Russia
Israel
Arab World
Other News
Europe
US
Azernews.az
...
Home
Azerbaijan
Politics
Armenia subjects Azerbaijani Army positions to fire
Politics
Materials
17 September 2023 09:00 (UTC +04:00)
Follow Trend on
Telegram
Facebook
Twitter
Новости
Elchin Mehdiyev
Read more
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17.
Armenia subjects Azerbaijani Army positions to fire,
Trend
reports.
Will be updated
Latest
Latest
Armenia subjects Azerbaijani Army positions to fire
09:00 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
Azerbaijan's Kalbajar Irrigation Systems Department to buy building materials via tender
08:00 (UTC+04)
Tenders
Materials
Iran’s Energy Exchange reveals products to be on sale for Sept. 17
07:00 (UTC+04)
Oil&Gas
Materials
Europe - sole region observing decline in oil demand among OECD, IEA says
06:00 (UTC+04)
Economy
Materials
Azerbaijan records earthquake in Caspian Sea
04:18 (UTC+04)
Society
Materials
Peanut cultivation area in Tajikistan's district expanded
04:00 (UTC+04)
Tajikistan
Materials
Cargo handling at ports of Iran’s Abadan Country up by over two times
02:00 (UTC+04)
Transport
Materials
Azerbaijani Parliament speaker meets chairman of National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba (PHOTO)
01:29 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
Share of agriculture in Tajikistan's GDP increases
01:00 (UTC+04)
Tajikistan
Materials
Azerbaijan prevents illegal Armenian armed formations from digging new trenches in Aghdam
00:38 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
Weekly summary of key events in Azerbaijan’s ICT sector
00:00 (UTC+04)
ICT
Materials
Iran’s wheat imports halves
16 September 23:00 (UTC+04)
Business
Materials
Kazakh region increases foreign trade turnover with South Korea
16 September 22:00 (UTC+04)
Kazakhstan
Materials
Positions of Azerbaijani Army in Gadabay once again subjected to fire
16 September 21:16 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
Azerbaijan increases manufacturing of agricultural products
16 September 21:00 (UTC+04)
Economy
Materials
Washington’s support for Azerbaijan-Armenia peace treaty faltered
16 September 20:41 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
Azerbaijan represented at G77 + China Summit (PHOTO/VIDEO)
16 September 20:22 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
Türkiye reveals statistics on electrical equipment exports to Kazakhstan
16 September 20:00 (UTC+04)
Türkiye
Materials
Prosecutor Generals of foreign countries visit Azerbaijan's Shusha and Fuzuli (PHOTO)
16 September 19:46 (UTC+04)
Society
Materials
Turkmenistan observes rise in total amount of funds on current accounts, bank deposits
16 September 19:30 (UTC+04)
Finance
Materials
Azerbaijan's export to Tajikistan goes up
16 September 19:00 (UTC+04)
Tajikistan
Materials
Türkiye increases cement exports to Kyrgyzstan
16 September 18:30 (UTC+04)
Türkiye
Materials
Ambassador of Saudi Arabia presents copies of his credentials to Azerbaijani FM
16 September 18:19 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan experience substantial boost in bilateral trade volume
16 September 18:10 (UTC+04)
Economy
Materials
Kazakhstan names volume of microloans issued for dev't of rural entrepreneurship
16 September 18:00 (UTC+04)
Kazakhstan
Materials
Azerbaijani FM meets new ambassador of Jordan
16 September 17:48 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
India to help establish new medicine production plant in Uzbekistan
16 September 17:30 (UTC+04)
Uzbekistan
Materials
Azerbaijani Army intercepted quadrocopter of Armenian armed forces - MoD
16 September 17:01 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
Notable upswing in global liquid fuels production expected, EIA says
16 September 17:00 (UTC+04)
Economy
Materials
Turkmenistan chemical plant produces large volume of phosphorous mineral fertilizers
16 September 16:30 (UTC+04)
Turkmenistan
Materials
Iran sees sharp decrease in rice imports
16 September 16:15 (UTC+04)
Business
Materials
Kazakhstan sees increase in number of registered vehicles
16 September 16:00 (UTC+04)
Kazakhstan
Materials
Reiteration of Armenian side's claims by US unacceptable - Azerbaijani MFA
16 September 15:30 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
Weekly overview of Azerbaijani currency market
16 September 15:30 (UTC+04)
Economy
Materials
Turkmenistan improves water supply and sewerage system of Lebap region
16 September 15:10 (UTC+04)
Turkmenistan
Materials
Global refinery throughput down m-o-m - IEA
16 September 15:00 (UTC+04)
Economy
Materials
Chinese companies promoting photovoltaic power plant projects in Karabakh
16 September 14:58 (UTC+04)
Oil&Gas
Materials
Air Astana to increase number of flights to Thailand
16 September 14:56 (UTC+04)
Kazakhstan
Materials
China ready to explore new trade facilitation measures with Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
16 September 14:52 (UTC+04)
Business
Materials
Several people injured in Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency's bus accident in Lachin
16 September 14:52 (UTC+04)
Society
Materials
Türkiye proposes quadripartite meeting with Azerbaijani, Armenian, Russian leaders
16 September 14:51 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
Uzbekistan approves increse of energy tariffs for businesses countrywide
16 September 14:50 (UTC+04)
Uzbekistan
Materials
China seeks to accelerate infrastructure modernization along Trans-Caspian Corridor - Ambassador (Exclusive)
16 September 14:42 (UTC+04)
Transport
Materials
AZPROMO, ITFC discuss partnership prospects regarding Eximbank
16 September 14:42 (UTC+04)
Economy
Materials
Azerbaijani FM meets US State Department's Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations (PHOTO)
16 September 14:31 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
Azerbaijan prevents illegal Armenian armed formations from digging new trenches in Aghdam
16 September 14:25 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
Chinese car manufacturer looks to boost car assembly in Uzbekistan
16 September 14:22 (UTC+04)
Uzbekistan
Materials
Armenia continues to support separatism - Azerbaijani Parliament speaker (PHOTO)
16 September 14:18 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
Kazakh entrepreneurs sign contracts in China
16 September 14:03 (UTC+04)
Kazakhstan
Materials
Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market
16 September 13:57 (UTC+04)
Economy
Materials
Azerbaijan cancels labor migration quota for foreigners working in Karabakh until 2028
16 September 13:48 (UTC+04)
Society
Materials
Azerbaijan launches arbitration process against Armenia for environmental hazard
16 September 13:36 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
Turkmenistan building large number of houses in Dashoguz city
16 September 13:30 (UTC+04)
Turkmenistan
Materials
Azerbaijan reports robust rise in gasoline output
16 September 12:59 (UTC+04)
Oil&Gas
Materials
World celebrities to visit Baku to watch “Legend of Love” ballet (PHOTO)
16 September 12:50 (UTC+04)
Society
Materials
Ex-MP says Iran should put taboos aside, work to reduce tensions with US
16 September 12:48 (UTC+04)
Nuclear Program
Materials
Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's transport sector
16 September 12:29 (UTC+04)
Transport
Materials
Loans for various economic purposes boost housing and construction sectors in Iran
16 September 12:17 (UTC+04)
Finance
Materials
Monthly dynamics of Azerbaijan’s commercial gas output
16 September 12:08 (UTC+04)
Oil&Gas
Materials
Kyrgyzstan's remittances from CIS countries decline
16 September 12:05 (UTC+04)
Kyrgyzstan
Materials
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market
16 September 12:04 (UTC+04)
Oil&Gas
Materials
India to invest in sterile gloves production in Uzbekistan
16 September 12:03 (UTC+04)
Uzbekistan
Materials
Azerbaijan's commercial gas production surges
16 September 12:00 (UTC+04)
Oil&Gas
Materials
Turkmenistan's Turkmengaz opens tender to buy material and technical resources
16 September 12:00 (UTC+04)
Tenders
Materials
More people of Armenian origin leave Azerbaijan's Karabakh (PHOTO)
16 September 11:55 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
Kyrgyzstan's wheat imports from Russia on rise
16 September 11:37 (UTC+04)
Kyrgyzstan
Materials
EIA raises forecast for Brent price in 2024
16 September 11:25 (UTC+04)
Economy
Materials
Joe Biden to meet Central Asian leaders in New York
16 September 11:13 (UTC+04)
Central Asia
Materials
Uzbekistan's imports from Azerbaijan slightly increase
16 September 11:11 (UTC+04)
Uzbekistan
Materials
Budget revenues of Iran’s North Khorasan Province rise by over half
16 September 11:03 (UTC+04)
Business
Materials
Azerbaijan ensures another free passage of Armenians through Lachin checkpoint
16 September 11:01 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
Armenia stabs Russia in the back - Russian expert
16 September 10:54 (UTC+04)
Armenia
Materials
IFC provides loan to dev’t of Uzbekistan’s small businesses
16 September 10:34 (UTC+04)
Uzbekistan
Materials
Turkmenistan notes increase in deposits of population in local banks
16 September 10:30 (UTC+04)
Finance
Materials
Kazakhstan names volume of diesel fuel to be provided for harvesting needs
16 September 10:26 (UTC+04)
Kazakhstan
Materials
Azerbaijan Air Force aircraft conduct training flights (VIDEO)
16 September 10:23 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
AI can be a game-changer in speed and cost of hydrocarbons’ exploration in Azerbaijan – Boston Consulting Group (Interview) (VIDEO)
16 September 09:54 (UTC+04)
Economy
Materials
Kazakhstan reveales volume of industrial output since beginning of 2023
16 September 09:49 (UTC+04)
Kazakhstan
Materials
Iran releases data on daily foreign current exchange under NIMA rate
16 September 09:47 (UTC+04)
Finance
Materials
Fitch Ratings expects inflation in Azerbaijan to decline in 2023-2024
16 September 09:46 (UTC+04)
Finance
Materials
Azerbaijan not intended to discuss with Armenia or any third country matters of its territorial integrity - president's assistant
16 September 09:46 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
Fitch affirms Azerbaijan's rating
16 September 09:24 (UTC+04)
Finance
Materials
Azerbaijani oil prices up
16 September 09:15 (UTC+04)
Oil&Gas
Materials
Kazakhstan's liquids supply to experience significant upswing, OPEC says
16 September 09:01 (UTC+04)
Kazakhstan
Materials
Uzbekistan anticipates higher grape crops
16 September 08:00 (UTC+04)
Uzbekistan
Materials
Azerbaijani Army positions in Gadabay subjected to fire
16 September 07:47 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
Kyrgyzstan's imports from Europe surge
16 September 07:01 (UTC+04)
Kyrgyzstan
Materials
Kazakhstan reveals investments attracted to tourism sector over past 3 years
16 September 06:00 (UTC+04)
Kazakhstan
Materials
Volume of railway transportation between Kazakhstan, OTS countries increases
16 September 04:00 (UTC+04)
Kazakhstan
Materials
Keeping base rate unchanged - what it means for Uzbekistan's economy
16 September 03:00 (UTC+04)
Uzbekistan
Materials
Russia sees rise in oil revenues in August - IEA
16 September 02:00 (UTC+04)
Economy
Materials
Hike recorded in number of employees in Azerbaijan
16 September 01:00 (UTC+04)
Economy
Materials
“Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan” supports Azerbaijan in Karabakh issue - spokesman (VIDEO)
16 September 00:25 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
Taliban ready to ensure work of Azerbaijani Embassy in Afghanistan - spokesman (VIDEO)
16 September 00:12 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
Tajikistan records state budget surplus in 1H2023
16 September 00:00 (UTC+04)
Tajikistan
Materials
OTS’ success in economics increases its political power - President Erdogan
15 September 23:19 (UTC+04)
Türkiye
Materials
Turkmenistan's agro-industrial complex begets sizeable bulk of raw medical materials
15 September 23:00 (UTC+04)
Turkmenistan
Materials
Azerbaijani Army positions in Gadabay subjected to fire
15 September 22:47 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
Turkmenistan considers TAPI, TAP key to new directions of regional co-op
15 September 22:30 (UTC+04)
Oil&Gas
Materials
New schools put into operation today in a number of regions of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
15 September 22:29 (UTC+04)
Society
Materials
Nominal income of Azerbaijani population increases
15 September 22:00 (UTC+04)
Economy
Materials
EU expands sanctions against Iran
15 September 21:56 (UTC+04)
Other News
Materials
Turkmenistan's Lebap enterprises increase manufacturing of industrial products
15 September 21:30 (UTC+04)
Turkmenistan
Materials
Azerbaijan names top 5 banks offering preferential loans to businesses
15 September 21:00 (UTC+04)
Economy
Materials
Azerbaijan amends law on licenses
15 September 20:59 (UTC+04)
Society
Materials
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General receives Turkish Deputy Minister of Justice
15 September 20:32 (UTC+04)
Society
Materials
Kyrgyzstan to launch new transformers within regional infrastructure project
15 September 20:30 (UTC+04)
Kyrgyzstan
Materials
Türkiye reveals volume of oil transshipment through local ports
15 September 20:18 (UTC+04)
Türkiye
Materials
Azerbaijan increases production of construction materials
15 September 20:00 (UTC+04)
Economy
Materials
Number of passenger cars produced in Azerbaijan revealed
15 September 19:55 (UTC+04)
Economy
Materials
Baku City Advertising Administration opens tender to attract repair work
15 September 19:43 (UTC+04)
Tenders
Materials
Experts from Azerbaijan, Armenia meet in Tbilisi
15 September 19:34 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
Uzbekistan’s Almalyk MMC announces tender to buy towing trucks
15 September 19:30 (UTC+04)
Uzbekistan
Materials
Azerbaijan increases meat imports
15 September 19:16 (UTC+04)
Economy
Materials
Baku holds 4th meeting of Prosecutors General of member-states of ECO
15 September 19:14 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
Azerbaijan increases production of steel pipes
15 September 19:00 (UTC+04)
Economy
Materials
Uzbekistan, Germany negotiate renewal of flights
15 September 18:36 (UTC+04)
Uzbekistan
Materials
Kazakhstan increases imports from Azerbaijan
15 September 18:32 (UTC+04)
Kazakhstan
Materials
Turkic world with strong traditions of statehood meets new revival - Turkish President
15 September 18:31 (UTC+04)
Türkiye
Materials
Azerbaijan sees deficit in state budget
15 September 18:30 (UTC+04)
Economy
Materials
Finland keen to enlarge co-op with Kyrgyzstan - MFA (Exclusive)
15 September 18:28 (UTC+04)
Kyrgyzstan
Materials
Authorized capital of Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund of Azerbaijan increases - decree
15 September 18:19 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
Cost of importing vehicles and their components into Azerbaijan rises
15 September 18:18 (UTC+04)
Economy
Materials
President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to Libya's Presidential Council Chairman
15 September 18:15 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
Number of employees of State Committee for Work with Religious Associations rises
15 September 18:14 (UTC+04)
Society
Materials
US liquids output growth anticipated to decline in 2024, IEA says
15 September 18:10 (UTC+04)
Economy
Materials
Azerbaijani gas dramatically cuts Greece's reliance on sole energy provider
15 September 18:03 (UTC+04)
Oil&Gas
Materials
Turkmenistan building new settlements in Lebap region
15 September 18:00 (UTC+04)
Turkmenistan
Materials
Uzbekistan about to develop a National Water Conservation Program
15 September 17:48 (UTC+04)
Uzbekistan
Materials
IEA names main contributors to OPEC+ supply in August
15 September 17:45 (UTC+04)
Economy
Materials
Azerbaijan to build vocational institutions in lands liberated from occupation - Minister
15 September 17:37 (UTC+04)
Society
Materials
Kazakhstan reveals number of SMEs in Shymkent
15 September 17:35 (UTC+04)
Kazakhstan
Materials
Azerbaijani minister announces growth in number of pupils in Fuzuli school
15 September 17:30 (UTC+04)
Society
Materials
Launching Zangezur corridor will fix integrity of Turkic world - Turkish Trade Minister
15 September 17:28 (UTC+04)
Economy
Materials
Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover increases
15 September 17:22 (UTC+04)
Economy
Materials
Azerbaijani MFA calls on international community not to follow Armenia's smear campaign
15 September 17:21 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
Notion of "Armenian people of Nagorno-Karabakh" rebuts Azerbaijan's territorial integrity
15 September 17:17 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
Loans issued by Tajikistan's credit financial organizations in transport sector up
15 September 17:10 (UTC+04)
Tajikistan
Materials
Kapital Bank and ASAN Məktub social program of ASAN Könüllüləri make children’s dreams come true
15 September 17:06 (UTC+04)
Society
Materials
Embassy of India in Baku Celebrates ITEC Day 2023, Reinforcing Commitment to Global Capacity Building (PHOTO)
15 September 17:03 (UTC+04)
Society
Materials
US government should not believe Armenian lies - Western Azerbaijan Community
15 September 16:56 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
Mexico's Milenio newspaper exposes fake "humanitarian crisis" of Armenians in Azerbaijan's Karabakh
15 September 16:53 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
Armenia's incessant provocations - obstacle to peace, says Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry
15 September 16:48 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
Amount of revenues on short-term deposits in Uzbek banks break 8-year record
15 September 16:45 (UTC+04)
Uzbekistan
Materials
Turkmenistan opens two new villages in Ahal region
15 September 16:45 (UTC+04)
Turkmenistan
Materials
ITFC flagship program to help develop Azerbaijan's cooperation with OIC countries - executive director
15 September 16:40 (UTC+04)
Economy
Materials
Uzbekistan, Germany aim higher as latter's investments reach nearly 2B euros past two years
15 September 16:37 (UTC+04)
Uzbekistan
Materials
Nursultan Nazarbayev Center for Development of Interfaith and Intercivilization Dialogue has done significant work in creating very good platform to bring people together
15 September 16:17 (UTC+04)
Kazakhstan
Materials
Nar aids schools in Fuzuli and Tartar on “Knowledge Day” (PHOTO)
15 September 16:13 (UTC+04)
Society
Materials
Transparent financial and audit system developed in Azerbaijan due to Heydar Aliyev's efforts - President Ilham Aliyev
15 September 15:58 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
Activity of prosecution bodies in conditions of mutual co-op of great importance in fighting transnational crime - President Ilham Aliyev
15 September 15:55 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
Azerbaijani Parliament speaker visits Cuba to attend international summit (PHOTO)
15 September 15:49 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
Azerbaijan's territory was used to train int'l terrorists during occupation - President Ilham Aliyev
15 September 15:46 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
Azerbaijani MFA slams US State Secretary Assistant's absurd statements
15 September 15:41 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
President Ilham Aliyev sends message to participants of 4th meeting of Prosecutors General of member states of Economic Cooperation Organization
15 September 15:38 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
Azerbaijan launches school built by Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Agjabadi's Poladly village
15 September 15:37 (UTC+04)
Society
Materials
President Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of international scientific-practical conference
15 September 15:34 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
Azerbaijan announces nominal wage growth rate for salaried employees
15 September 15:32 (UTC+04)
Economy
Materials
Turkmenistan's Turkmennebit State Concern significantly increases oil and gas production
15 September 15:30 (UTC+04)
Oil&Gas
Materials
Kazakhstan successfully upgrading capacity of Caspian Desalination Plant
15 September 15:24 (UTC+04)
Kazakhstan
Materials
Read more
Sign In
Login
Forgot password?
Other ways to register
Login with Facebook
Login with Google
Login with Twitter
Register
Sign Up
Register
Other ways to register
Login with Facebook
Login with Google
Login with Twitter
Sign In
Password reset
Reset
Sign In