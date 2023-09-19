Baku declares readiness for meeting with representatives of Karabakh Armenians in Yevlakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. The Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan declares its readiness for a meeting in Yevlakh with representatives of the Armenian population living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"However, in order to stop anti-terrorist activities, illegal Armenian armed formations must raise the white flag, hand over all weapons, and the illegal regime must dissolve itself. Otherwise, anti-terrorist measures will be continued until the end," the statement says.

Meanwhile, local anti-terrorist activities have been launched to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, suppress large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, disarm and secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from our territories, neutralize their military infrastructure, provide the safety of the civilian population returned to the territories liberated from occupation, the civilians involved in construction and restoration work, and our military personnel, and ultimately restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan.