Today, Azerbaijanis all over the world are truly proud of independent Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. Today, Azerbaijanis all over the world are truly proud of independent Azerbaijan, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, addressing the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year, Trend reports.

"Today, Azerbaijanis of the world are celebrating the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day with a completely new mood. For three years now, Azerbaijanis of the world and all the people of Azerbaijan have been very excited and are holding their head up high with dignity.

Our historic victory, our victory in the Second Karabakh War, the anti-terrorist operation, liberation from the occupiers and the collapse of the separatist regime have rightly brought all Azerbaijanis together into one fist. The Iron Fist has been the symbol of our victorious chronicle. Today, the Iron Fist is also a symbol of our unity, and I would like to assure the people of Azerbaijan and all Azerbaijanis of the world that the Iron Fist will always be in place," President Ilham Aliyev said.