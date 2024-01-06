Türkiye, US discuss peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Trend reports.

Fidan said that Ankara is waiting for the completion of the process of selling F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye.

In addition, he noted that the final decision on Sweden's membership in NATO will be made by the Turkish Parliament.

The parties also discussed the current situation in Gaza. Fidan stressed the importance of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.