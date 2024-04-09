Armenian armed forces fire at positions of Azerbaijani Army in Lachin direction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. The Armenian armed forces fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the Lachin direction, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

On April 8, starting from 23:35 to 23:45, the units of the Armenian armed forces units from the positions located in the directions of Khoznavar, Khanazakh, Aravus settlements of the Gorus region using small arms of various calibers periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of Sadinlar, Husulu, Malibayli and Jaghazur settlements of the Lachin region.

Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in all the mentioned directions.

