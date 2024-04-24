Visit of President of Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan to contribute to strengthening friendly, fraternal relations between two countries - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. The visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan will contribute to strengthening the friendly and brotherly relations between the two countries, President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, Trend reports.

Emphasizing the signing of bilateral documents, the head of state highlighted their importance in determining the future development of bilateral relations. “Each of them holds great importance. I would particularly like to highlight the joint Declaration that we signed with Sadyr Nurgozhoevich,” President Ilham Aliyev added.