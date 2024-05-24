Azerbaijani border guards take control of 4 liberated villages in Gazakh district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. Azerbaijani border guards have taken control of four liberated villages in Gazakh district, the statement of Service of the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev said, Trend reports.

“Following the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, to ensure liberation from occupation of Baghanis Ayrim, Ashagi Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh district of the Republic of Azerbaijan, following the results of the 8th meeting on April 19, 2024, between the State Commission on Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In order to implement the above-mentioned protocol, based on geodetic measurements on the ground and the coordinates of the borderline, a clarification was carried out and a Technical Protocol on the results of joint field works was drawn up, containing a protocol description of the passage of the relevant borderline.

The 9th regular meeting of the commissions on the border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia was held on May 15, 2024, where the above-mentioned Technical Protocol was agreed upon and the relevant protocol of the commissions was signed.

As a result of delimitation works, the 12.7 km border line was determined, thereby ensuring the return to Azerbaijan of the territories (6.5 square kilometers) of four villages in the Gazakh district of the Republic of Azerbaijan: Baghanis Ayrim, Ashagi Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili.

The territories of Baghanis Ayrim, Ashagi Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili villages in the Gazakh district of the Republic of Azerbaijan were taken under the control of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan today,” the statement says.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel