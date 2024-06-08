Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 8 June 2024
Talks with President of Azerbaijan serve to strengthen bilateral relations - President of Egypt
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Emin Aliyev
CAIRO, Egypt, June 8. Today's talks with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan serve to strengthen bilateral relations in various fields, said Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during a press statement with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

“We discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest. We also discussed potential cooperation opportunities in the fields of construction, transport, pharmaceuticals, oil and infrastructure. We also noted the importance of the activity of the joint commission between the two countries and organizing its next meeting,” noted Abdel El-Sisi.

