Azerbaijan, Armenia close to reaching peace agreement - US Secretary of State (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. Azerbaijan and Armenia are close to reaching a peace agreement, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during trilateral meeting with foreign ministers of the two countries in Washington today, Trend reports.

"Today I am very pleased to be together with the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia," Blinken emphasized.

He noted that Azerbaijan and Armenia have done important work towards sustainable, dignified peace negotiations that create great opportunities for relations with both countries, the region and the US.

"The US has supported this process along with the European Union and other partners. Today's meeting provides an opportunity to take stock of the progress that has been made. Based on all contacts, including discussions in recent weeks, I believe the parties are close to reaching a peace agreement, which the US strongly supports. Today we are discussing together what the US can do to reach an agreement," the Secretary of State added.

