Karabakh, Eastern Zangezur to make significant contribution to overall economic potential of our country - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Economic diversification and ensuring social well-being for the local population will accelerate the development of these areas, with the Karabakh and East Zangezur regions making substantial contributions to our country's overall economic potential, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the forum themed "Tax Service – 25: Sustainable Development and Effective Transformation", Trend reports.

The full restoration of our territorial integrity and sovereignty has laid a solid foundation for the economic development of the liberated territories. The steps we have taken to restore infrastructure, establish new industrial and agricultural sectors, and reintegrate these regions into the national economy will drive significant progress. Economic diversification and ensuring social well-being for the local population will accelerate the development of these areas, with the Karabakh and East Zangezur regions making substantial contributions to our country’s overall economic potential.

Tax policy and tax incentive mechanisms also play a vital role in this process. Long-term tax and customs exemptions have been introduced for entrepreneurs operating in the liberated territories. The full restoration of our territorial integrity has also increased foreign investors’ interest in our country. Azerbaijan has long maintained a favorable investment climate, ranking among leading nations in per capita investment levels. However, to ensure economic resilience in the region and further expand investment opportunities, we must create an even more attractive business and tax environment. Strong support should be provided to entrepreneurs, and artificial barriers should be eliminated. The primary task of state regulatory bodies should be to facilitate business expansion and to establish a robust layer of medium and large-scale taxpayers. We are building a strong state, and its citizens should take pride in paying taxes," said President Ilham Aliyev.