Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to fire from Chambarak direction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10.​ On May 10, starting from 09:55 (GMT+4), the Armenian armed forces units from the positions located in the directions of Chambarak district, using small arms, periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

“In addition, the Armenian Ministry of Defense is trying to form a false opinion in the international community and prepare the ground for further provocations by disseminating completely false and disinformation information about the alleged shelling and damage of a residential house by the Azerbaijani Army units in the direction of Khanazakh settlement.

We declare that the units of the Azerbaijani Army never open fire on the civilian population or objects.

Our units have taken adequate response measures only in the specified direction,” the statement of the Ministry reads.