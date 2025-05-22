President Ilham Aliyev approves funding for restoration of historic.....(Update)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved a significant allocation for the restoration of the Momine Khatun Mausoleum, a key historical and architectural landmark in the city of Nakhchivan, Trend reports.

The decree directs the allocation of 1 million manat ($588,200) from the Presidential Reserve Fund to the Cabinet of Ministers of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to support initial conservation and restoration efforts at the mausoleum.

Located in Nakhchivan, the Momine Khatun Mausoleum is a major historical and cultural monument, regarded as one of Azerbaijan’s most outstanding examples of national architecture and a gem of Eastern architecture. Designed by the renowned 12th-century Azerbaijani architect Ajami Nakhchivani, this rare and monumental piece of art is celebrated for its composition, perfection, and elegance, earning its place among the masterpieces of the Islamic world.

The mausoleum’s unparalleled beauty is a vivid representation of the advanced culture and statehood traditions that existed in Azerbaijan during that era. The Momine Khatun Mausoleum is now officially recognized as a world-important cultural heritage, protected at the state level as part of Azerbaijan’s national treasures.

