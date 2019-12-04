ECO meeting chairman elected in Baku

4 December 2019 13:30 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 4

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Azerbaijani Agriculture Minister Inam Karimov has been elected the chairman of the meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization at the sixth meeting of the agriculture ministers of the ECO member countries in Baku, Trend reports from the event.

At the event, the Baku Declaration on Agriculture and the Report of the 6th meeting of the ECO member countries' agriculture ministers were adopted.

