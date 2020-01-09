IOM discloses number of Azerbaijani citizens returning from Europe

9 January 2020 19:37 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

Trend:

Some 831 Azerbaijani citizens voluntarily returned from Europe to Azerbaijan in 2019, Trend reports on Jan. 9 referring to International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The IOM rendered assistance to 831 Azerbaijani citizens as part of assistance programs on the voluntary return and reintegration in the country of origin.

According to the report, 460 people voluntarily returned from Germany, 264 people from the Netherlands, 27 people from Latvia, 16 people from Turkey, 13 people from Austria, 10 people from Georgia, nine people from Belgium, eight people from Lithuania, seven people from Poland, six people from Switzerland, four people from Hungary, three people from Finland, two people from Ireland, one person from the Czech Republic and one person from Bosnia and Herzegovina.

