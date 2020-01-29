NATO experts conduct exercises for Azerbaijani troops (PHOTO)

29 January 2020 17:33 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29

Trend:

A mobile training team of NATO's Joint Forces Command in Brunssum (the Netherlands) holds the NATO Exercises Planning Process Training Courses in Baku, in accordance with the Individual Partnership Action Plan (IPAP) for 2020 between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and NATO, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the courses, which are conducted with the participation of servicemen from various types of troops of the Azerbaijan Army, NATO representatives give presentations on the Operations Planning, Design and Evaluation Process, as well as Data Analysis in the North Atlantic Alliance and other topics. Group practical exercises are also held.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

  • NATO experts conduct exercises for Azerbaijani troops (PHOTO)
  • NATO experts conduct exercises for Azerbaijani troops (PHOTO)
  • NATO experts conduct exercises for Azerbaijani troops (PHOTO)
  • NATO experts conduct exercises for Azerbaijani troops (PHOTO)
Related news
Azerbaijan sees further potential to develop political consultation and dialogue with NATO: Hikmet Hajiyev
Politics 22 January 10:44
Hikmet Hajiyev visits NATO headquarters (PHOTO)
Politics 20 January 22:23
Head of Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration department to meet with NATO deputy Sec-Gen
Politics 18 January 11:48
Minister: Armament of Azerbaijani Army allows to fully ensure victory over enemy (PHOTO)
Politics 12 January 15:09
Azerbaijan, Bulgaria mull prospects for dev't of military co-op
Society 10 January 16:31
Turkey’s Ministry of National Defense opens tender to rent buses for Air Force
Turkey 10 January 10:03
Latest
Azerbaijan approves medical territorial zones within compulsory medical insurance
Society 18:30
CEC talks number of int'l observers at Azerbaijan's upcoming parliamentary election
Politics 18:24
National Bank of Georgia doesn't exclude long-term application of tight monetary policy
Finance 18:13
Prices of some foodstuffs soar in Iran
Business 18:13
Georgia identifies main priorities at Annual Development Partnership Forum
Georgia 18:09
Azerbaijan's CEC to hold exit-poll at upcoming parliamentary election
Politics 18:08
Laying tunnel for Turkmenistan-China gas pipeline completing in Tajikistan
Oil&Gas 18:00
Iranian Customs Administration decreases customs clearance period
Business 17:57
Kazakhstan to approve its geological exploration program till 2025
Business 17:52