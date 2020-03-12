Operational Headquarters: Azerbaijan suspends visa processing via ASAN Visa due to threat of coroanvirus
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12
Trend:
Considering that the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the coronavirus (COVİD-19) a global pandemic, in order to prevent its spread in Azerbaijan, visa processing through ASAN Visa is suspended for a period of 45 days, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers on March 12.
Latest
Operational Headquarters: Azerbaijan suspends visa processing via ASAN Visa due to threat of coroanvirus
Mehmet Karaca: ‘I believe that Baku Higher Oil School will very soon make itself known in the region’