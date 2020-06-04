Residents of some Azerbaijan’s cities may leave homes upon special permission

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4

By Asif Mehman – Trend:

The residents of Azerbaijan’s Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran cities and the Absheron region will be able to leave the homes on weekends by calling "102", Trend reports on June 4.

In his appeal to the Azerbaijani citizens, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said that the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers made a corresponding decision.

People may leave the houses in the following exceptional cases:

- in case of immediate danger to life and health (emergency medical care is rendered only through the emergency medical service);

- in connection with the participation in the funerals of close relatives.

The quarantine regime will be tightened in Azerbaijan’s Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran cities and Absheron region from 00:00 (GMT+4) on June 6 through 06:00 (GMT+4) on June 8.