Azerbaijan discloses number of coronavirus tests
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14
Trend:
The number of coronavirus tests conducted in Azerbaijan has been revealed, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB).
As of June 14, 6,087 tests were conducted to detect new cases of infection.
In accordance with the data, in general, 381,846 tests were conducted throughout the country.
