338 new COVID-19 cases revealed in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 338 new COVID-19 cases, 209 patients have recovered and four patients have died, Trend reports on June 16 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

To date, 10,662 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 5,948 have recovered, 126 people have died. Currently, 4,588 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past period, 391,699 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.