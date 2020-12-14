Oriental planes planted in Azerbaijan's liberated Jabrayil city (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Another tree-planting action with the participation of employees of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and the Ministry of Internal Affairs was held in the liberated city of Jabrayil, Trend reports citing the representative of the Forestry Development Service Mehman Safarov.

According to Safarov, during the action, which took place in compliance with the quarantine regime requirements, oriental plane trees were planted.

"As part of the autumn campaign for planting trees in the territories of Fuzuli, Aghdam, Zangilan and Gubadly districts liberated from occupation, appropriate landscaping activities were also carried out, trees were planted, seeds of trees of various species were sown," he said.

The above city and districts were liberated from Armenian occupation as a result of 44-day war from Sept.27 through Nov.9, 2020.