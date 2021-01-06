Azerbaijan confirms 2,383 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 799 new COVID-19 cases, 2,383 patients have recovered and 26 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 222,200 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 201,596 of them have recovered, and 2,818 people have died. Currently, 17,786 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9,364 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,231,993 tests have been conducted so far.