Excursion held on occasion of 111th anniversary of birthday of Hazi Aslanov (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15

Trend:

Ideological and Cultural Center of the Ganja Garrison organized an excursion for a group of tankmen of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces to Lankaran city on the occasion of the 111th anniversary of the birthday of Major General Hazi Aslanov, the twice Hero of the Soviet Union.

The excursion started with a visit to the Alley of Martyrs. Flowers were laid on the graves of martyrs who died for the Motherland.

Then the House-Museum of Hazi Aslanov in Lankaran was visited. The museum guide informed the participants of the excursion in detail about the life and path of Hazi Aslanov.

After the excursion, the tankmen also visited the graves of their combat comrades from the Chayli village of the Bilasuvar district, who ascended to the heights of Martyrdom for the liberation of Azerbaijani lands during the Second Karabakh War.