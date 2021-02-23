Azerbaijan reports 176 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 223 new COVID-19 cases, 176 patients have recovered and two patients have died, Trend reports on Feb. 23 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 228,012 people have recovered from coronavirus in the country, and 3,204 people have died. Currently, 2,208 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 8,043 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,563,101 tests have been conducted so far.