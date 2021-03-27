Azerbaijani team takes econd place in all-around comptetition at World Cup in Sofia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The Azerbaijani team in group exercises took second place in the all-around program (70.950 points) at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Sofia (Bulgaria), Trend reports.

The first place in the all-around was taken by the Bulgarian team (84.350 points), the third place was taken by the Japanese team (70.650 points).

For performance in the program with 3 hoops and 2 pairs of clubs during the second day of the competition, the Azerbaijani team consisting of Laman Alimuradova, Zeynab Hummatova, Elizaveta Luzan, Maryam Safarova and Daria Sorokina received 33.500 points from the refereeing panel, and entered the finals of the Cup.

Following the results of the first day of the competition, the Azerbaijani team in group exercises reached the finals in the exercise with 5 swords with a score of 37.450 points.

The World Cup takes place in Sofia on March 26-28. Today, on the second day of the competition, gymnasts also performed in an individual program, performing with clubs and ribbons.

In the individual program, two gymnasts competed for Azerbaijan - Narmina Samedova and Arzu Jalilova. For the exercise with the clubs, Samedova received from the judges - 18.700 points, with the ribbon - 18.150 points. Jalilova received 14.450 points for the program with the clubs, and 17.750 points with the ribbon.

Azerbaijani gymnasts did not qualify for the World Cup finals in the individual program.