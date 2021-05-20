Tickets purchased for F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix returned as races will be held without spectators - Baku City Circuit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Since the 2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku will be held without spectators, the persons who have purchased tickets have already returned them, Baku City Circuit Operations Company told Trend.

The company also noted that because there were no races in the capital of Azerbaijan last year, those who have already purchased tickets were given a choice: either return them or use them this year if the Grand Prix takes place.

"But after it became known that in 2021 the races in Baku will be held without spectators, the citizens returned their tickets," the company said.

The 2021 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held in Baku on June 4-6.