Azerbaijan reveals funds allocated for de-mining its liberated lands in 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Amount of allocations for de-mining Azerbaijan’s liberated territories last year has been disclosed, Trend reports referring to the bill on ‘Implementation of Azerbaijani state budget in 2020’.

According to the bill, 2.9 billion manat ($1.7 billion) were allocated for the above work.

Besides, 10.2 million manat ($6 million) was allocated from the state budget to compensate for the damage caused to the civilian population during the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.