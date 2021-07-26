Azerbaijan not discussing issue of opening land borders - Assistant to president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The issue of opening land borders is not being discussed, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Policy of Innovative Development of the Presidential Administration Shahmar Movsumov told reporters, Trend reports on July 26.

"Presently, the opening of borders is not envisaged," Movsumov said.