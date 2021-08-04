Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Aug. 4

Society 4 August 2021 20:32 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Aug. 4

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 4

Trend:

Some 68,021 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Aug. 4, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 41,934 citizens, and the second one to 26,087 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 5,187,428 citizens have been vaccinated, 3,013,620 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 2, 173,808 people - the second dose.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.

