Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency employee hit by mine in Aghdam (UPDATE)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.6
Trend:
Employee of Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency was hit by a mine in Azerbaijan's Aghdam district, liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports.
The mine explosion took place during demining of a new road, connecting the villages of Bash Garvand and Uzundara terrain.
Farid Aliyev, who received injuries as a result of the incident, was placed in the Central Hospital of Barda district.
The Aghdam district had been liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Karabakh war.
