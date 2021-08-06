Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency employee hit by mine in Aghdam (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 09:40

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.6

Trend:

Employee of Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency was hit by a mine in Azerbaijan's Aghdam district, liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports.

The mine explosion took place during demining of a new road, connecting the villages of Bash Garvand and Uzundara terrain.

Farid Aliyev, who received injuries as a result of the incident, was placed in the Central Hospital of Barda district.

The Aghdam district had been liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Karabakh war.