Azerbaijan develops COVID passport verification program (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.20

Trend:

A program to check COVID passports has been developed in Azerbaijan, Ulvi Mehdiyev, the chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan, said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on August 20, Trend reports

Mehdiyev reminded that by the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, since September 1, citizens over the age of 18 with COVID passports will be able to use the services of catering facilities, hotels, and large shopping centers.

"Presence of the COVID passport will be monitored through the ASAN Icaze mobile application, developed by the Center for the Development of Electronic Government," he added.